Who doesn't love a pair of shoes for a penny?

If you're still doing a little back-to-school shopping and are in the market for new shoes, then you might want to check out this sale on Reebok shoes.

Right now, if you buy one pair of Reebok Kids shoes, you can get a second pair for only a penny when you use the coupon code KIDSBOGO when checking out.

There's so many options to choose from, including casual shoes, running shoes and sandals. A few things to keep in mind though, the first pair of shoes you purchase in order to get the penny deal has to be regular price.

Also, whatever pair is less expensive is going to be the one you score for a penny. So if you have two pairs of shoes in your online cart for $60 and $45, you're going to get the $45 pair for a penny. Shipping is free on orders that total $49 or more. If your order is under $49, shipping prices start at $5.00.

Here's just a few of the many shoes that qualify for this deal:

Wave Glider Slides

Available for black and navy for boys and pink for girls, the wave glider sandals are priced at $24.99. Meaning if you purchased two pairs, your total for the sandals would be $25.

Vetureflex Chase Infant & Toddler Sneakers

Available in pink for girls and a navy/red combination for boys, these cute little kicks are available for infants and toddlers and are priced at $40 a pair.

Yourflex 9.0 Sneakers

Available in two colors choices for girls and two for boys, these Yourflex 9.0 sneakers run from preschool sizes 10.5 to 3 and are priced at $50. However, if you purchase two pairs, your total would only be a penny more and your purchase would qualify for free shipping.

