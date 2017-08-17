The Disney Store is having a huge sale right now

It's mid-August, and that means summer is slowing down and it's time to pack up the pool toys. The positive part about fall approaching? End-of-the-season sales, of course!
Lucky for us, the Disney Store's Almost Autumn Sale is happening now. You can save up to 50 percent on a huge variety of items, from tote bags to nightgowns to toys, and even holiday ornaments. Sale prices range from $2.99 for Funfill cups for toddlers to $189.99 for a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story limited edition blanket.
There's no word yet on how long the sale will go for, so we recommend shopping now if you're interested! The Disney Store also doesn't say whether you can find these same deals in stores.
If you buy online, $50 worth of merchandise in your cart will earn you free shipping. Just type in the code SHIP50.
Here are some of the hot deals included in the sale:
Frozen Fancy Dress Set
This adorable dress and sweater set will turn your little girl into Anna from her favorite movie. It's on sale for $36.99 (regularly $49.95). Today's little princesses might grow out of it by the time "Frozen 2" hits theaters in 2019, but we bet this will be the perfect movie outfit this November, when the "Frozen" short serves as a lead-in to the new Pixar movie.
R2-D2 Talking Light-Up Rolling Backpack
This backpack is great for little Star Wars fans to take to school. It's on sale for $24.99 (regularly $34.95). It has a secret button you can push to activate the droid sounds and LED lights. However, several reviewers said they had a hard time locating the secret button and getting it to work.
Mickey And Minnie Mouse Lounge Pants
These adorable pajama pants are just what Mom needs to welcome the chilly fall weather. They're on sale for $18 (regularly $22.95).
Ariel Nightshirt
This adorable sleep shirt for little girls is 45 percent off, on sale for just $10.99 (regularly $19.95). Princess Ariel is pictured, and the nightshirt says, "I'm really a mermaid."
A Discounted Adorable Tote
If you're shopping for Disney-themed school supplies, any purchase at all will qualify you to grab a low-priced tote to carry them in. The Mickey and Minnie canvas tote is $12 when you add it on to any other purchase. It usually sells for $24.95 and has an inside pocket that zips closed.