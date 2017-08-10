You can snag Fiestaware sets for $22.99 right now

Four-Piece Set For $22.99

Fiesta Dinner Plates

Five-Piece Entertaining Set

OK, I'll go ahead and admit it: I have a problem. My cupboards are already packed with brightly colored dishes, but I still want more. I'm talking about Fiestaware, which is basically the greatest kitchen accessory known to man. So when I say that there's a really great deal happening on Fiestaware at JCPenney right now, you can believe me. Right now, you can score Fiestaware sets for just $22.99. They're already on sale and JCPenney is sweetening the deal with two coupon codes that can save you tons of money. The promo codewill give you $10 off $25. Or, try to codefor an extra 30 percent off your entire order. Depending on how much Fiestaware you score, you'll want to try both codes for maximum savings. Thepromo code is good through Sunday, Aug. 13 and is available. But, if you're planning to shop at your local JCPenney, you can still take advantage of the$10 off $25 deal with this coupon . This one's good through Saturday, Aug. 12. You can get free shipping to any JCPenney store—no minimum required. Or free shipping to your house when you spend $99.This awesome four-piece Fiestaware set would be great if you're looking to get into the Fiestaware game, but you don't know where to start. You can get a mug, a bowl, a salad plate and a dinner plate for just $22.99 with the promo codeHere's my test below.Need to add a few more place settings to the table? These Fiesta dinner plates are marked down to $12.99 (regularly $19) a piece. With the extra discount, you'll pay just $9.09.For all your appetizer needs, snag this entertaining set on sale for just $69.99 (regularly $100). You'll pay just $48.99 after the extra discounts.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.