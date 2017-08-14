It's Back: Bring Your Own Cup Day For Slurpees At 7-Eleven

Cup must fit upright within 10" hole

This time of year always makes me feel a little down. A lot of kids are back in school, even though it still feels like the middle of summer. Even though the sun may be shining, you know that your beach days are numbered. If you're not the type to dive into pumpkin spice-flavored everything before Labor Day, 7-Eleven is offering a deal that might cheer you up. On August 18 and 19, select locations of the convenience store chain will be hosting Bring Your Own Cup Day . From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, all you have to do is bring in your own cup, which can be anything from a champagne flute to an over-sized coffee mug, and fill it with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.50. There are a few rules for the promotion:In the past, customers have gotten pretty creative with the deal. One Instagrammer decided to get her money's worth by filling two jumbo popcorn tubs. https://www.instagram.com/p/BJT9vXygdzL/?hl=en&tagged=byocupday2016 Another decided to really lean into the summer vibe by filling up a hollowed-out watermelon: https://www.instagram.com/p/BJTnhaMj_1f/?hl=en&tagged=byocupday2016 Yet another totally thought outside the box and got their Slurpee in a light bulb! https://www.instagram.com/p/BMjIPk9BhBQ/?hl=en&tagged=byocupday2016 Looking for more end-of-summer deals? For a limited time, you can get a free medium shake, sundae or frappe from McDonald's with any purchase. All you have to do is download the company's app and scan the coupon code at checkout. Just in time for back-to-school, Amazon is offering snack sample boxes that are perfect for lunch boxes. For $9.99, you can get a box of ten or more snacks such as chips, nuts and granola bars. In return, you get an equivalent credit toward a future purchase of select products from Amazon. These great deals make the end of summer not so bad after all!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.