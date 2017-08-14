Amazon wants you to buy audiobooks for your dog

We all know those people that will go to great lengths to pamper their pups. From pet spas that offer "pawicures" to nifty products like dog umbrellas and cat hammocks, some of our furry friends are living more glamorous lives than their owners! Now Audible has teamed up with celebrity dog trainer Cesar Milan to offer Audible for Dogs , a version of the audio content service specifically aimed at canines. The service will offer a rotating selection of audiobooks with introductions from Millan about what makes each title appealing to your pooch.Audible, which is owned by Amazon, offers its titles a la carte, or through a $14.95 monthly subscription package, which includes one credit per month that can be applied to any audiobook, plus other discounts. If you're wondering why exactly your dog needs a bedtime story, the idea behind the product is, apparently, backed by science. According to research performed with 100 dog participants, in partnership with Cesar Milan's Dog Psychology Center, 76 percent of dog owners who played audiobooks for their dogs reported an increase in calm, relaxed behavior in their pets over a four-week period.The company says the audibooks are a particularly good way to keep your pet company while you're gone for the day. “Dogs are social animals, so they need to engage with someone and the purpose of Audible for Dogs is to make dogs feel there is someone with them. The person performing the audiobook is actually keeping your dog calm and taking the dog to a resting state, acting as an extension of you,” said Millan, according to Business Wire. “I’m excited to work with Audible to continue my mission of educating people on how to foster a calm, happy dog the right way.” The titles offered through Audible for Dogs are the same as those that are marketed to humans, and authors run the gamut from Jane Austen to late-night host Trevor Noah. While some books are narrated by their author (as is the case with Noah's 'Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood'), others are voiced by celebrities such as James Franco and Sean Penn. " The Art of Racing in the Rain " by Garth Stein is a popular choice, according to Milan. So what do you think? Would you shell out your hard earned cash for your pup to listen to soothing stories, or is the concept way too over the top for your tastes?

