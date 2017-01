The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on Friday around 11:27 a.m., Inmate John Moxley died at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

53-year-old Moxley, who was housed at High Desert State Prison until his admission to the hospital,had been committed from Clark County on October 26, 2005.

He was serving 30 years to Life for First Degree Murder. The Clark County coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.