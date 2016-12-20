Holiday Gift Guide: 3 High-Tech Rides Every Kid Will Love

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for those tech-savvy children in your life, we’ve got you covered! Bradly Hasemeyer has three high-tech rides that will make this Christmas extra MERRY.

1. Arrow Smart-Kart

While there are parents who might be OK with little Danica hitting the top speed of 12 miles per hour, this is perfect for the ones who want her to get a bit more practice since it’s controlled by and app. It even has GPS and geo-fencing -- meaning you can create safe zones so she can't go rogue. Pick one up for around $1,000.

2. Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket

This electric motorcycle is for ages 13 and up, can go up to 14 miles per hour and whirls around for 30 minutes before needing a charge. Pick one up for around $300.

3. Disney Princess Carriage Ride-On

For ages three and up, this magical coach is a little princesses dream boat. It has lights, sounds and it even comes with a wand and tiara. Your little ones will be whisked off to their next adventure at 5 miles per hour and roll around for 45 minutes on a single charge. Pick one up for around $398.

