Holiday Gift Guide: 3 High-Tech Music Gadgets

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that music lover your life, we’ve got you covered! Kristina Guerrero has three high-tech gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY.

1. Freedrum

Slip these sensors onto your drum sticks and connect them to your smartphone via Bluetooth. When you start swinging the sticks, you'll actually hear what you play. It uses the angles of your sticks to create a virtual drum set out of thin air. Another sensor attaches to your shoe which acts like a foot pedal. Pre-order one for around $100.

2. JamStack

This cool gadget connects to your smartphone allowing you to change effects, record and share music, and even take guitar lessons, all from their app. It can keep going for eight hours on a single charge. Pre-order one for around $280.

3. Artiphon

This is an instrument that combines strumming like on a banjo or guitar, tapping as you would on a piano or keyboard and bowing like on a cello or violin. The sound comes from the device itself, and like most gadgets these days, it connects to an app where you choose from a wide variety of sounds. Pick one up for around $400.

