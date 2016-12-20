Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gadgets for Music Lovers Under $25

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that music lover your life, we’ve got you covered! Bradley Hasemeyer has the top three rocking gadgets under $25 that will make this Christmas extra MERRY.

1. MASHTAPE Mixtape

This little thing can hold almost 200 tapes worth of songs Just plug the 8 gig drive into your computer and drag the songs that truly speak to your loved one. You can pick MASHTAPE up for around $17.

2. Vibes High Fidelity Ear Plugs

Love live music, but don't love the beating it puts on our ears? With vibes you can drop the decibels without muffling the sound. Pick up a pair for around $24.

3. Tenergy Bluetooth Beanie

This $20 head cap keeps you close to your favorite jams and contacts for up to six hours before it needs charging. It even works up to 33 feet from your smartphone.

