Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gadgets for Coffee Lovers

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that coffee lover your life, we’ve got you covered! Bradley Hasemeyer has the top three buzzing gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY.

1. Minipresso

This hot gadget is a portable, single shot espresso machine that's perfect for outdoorsy types. Inside is a scoop that measures the exact amount of coffee needed. Pick one up for around $60.

2. Joe Pod

This is a gadget that wants to turn your traditional drip coffee machine into a K-cup brewer. All you do is place one inside, close it, and stick it in the basket where your grounds used to go. Pick one up for around $20.

3. The CoffeeBoxx

Made by Oxx, it's basically a heavy duty Keurig machine for jobsites that can make up to 10 cups of coffee in one brew. It's tough, water proof and crush proof! Pick one up for around $230.

