Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Fun Pop Culture Cookbooks

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that pop culture lover in your life, we’ve got you covered! Donna Ruko has three fun cookbooks that will make this Christmas extra MERRY.

1. The Star Wars Cook Book

You don't have to be Chewy to chow down on those Wookie Cookies, and you also can't go wrong with the Boba Fett-Accine, or the Yoda Soda. Feel the force with these out-of-this-world dishes. Pick one up for around $14.

2. Eat Like a Gilmore

Author Kristi Carlson’s The Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Gilmore Girls starts out with coffee and moves on to some tasty recipes inspired by the hit TV show. Pick up a copy for around $15.

3. The Official DC Super Hero Cookbook

You can don a cape instead of an apron with this cookbook. Fly high like Superman with the Metropolis Strawberry Mash Drink or turn up the heat on villains with Dynamic Duo Tacos. You can even feel like the Flash with the Liquid Lightning recipe. Pick up a copy for around $17.

