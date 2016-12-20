Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Awesome Dog Gadgets

If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that dog lover your life, we’ve got you covered! Lindsey Granger has the top three awesome gadgets that will make this Christmas extra MERRY for you and Fido.

1. Pooch Selfie

This is a squeaky tennis ball that attaches to your phone -- hopefully drawing their attention long enough to get a great photo. You can even remove the ball and play a little fetch. If it gets worn-out or chewed up, you can replace it with any standard tennis ball. Pick one up for under $15.

2. Piqapoo

This new device catches your pooch's poo with no chasing. It's a little baggy that attaches to their tail, so when they make a rest stop it drops right in the bag. Pre-order one for around $30.

3. Squeaker Buddy

This cool collar will make your doggy the talk of the dog park. It has GPS tracking in case your pooch runs off, and a temperature sensor that lets you know if they're too hot or too cold. It even has an activity tracker so you can see how much exercise they're getting. Pre-order one for around $250.

