5 Times Animals Played in Snow and Our Hearts Melted

A lot of the spots in America are getting snow right now, and if you're in one of those states, don't fret about it. These adorable animals playing in the snow are sure to melt your heart and warm you up this winter!

1. Baby Rhino Discovers Snow at Blank Park Zoo

2. Red Panda Cubs Love Snow at Cincinnati Zoo

3. Pandas Play in Snow at Smithsonian's National Zoo

4. Big Cat Snow Day at San Diego Zoo

5. Polar Bear Cub Introduced to Snow at Toronto Zoo

Which animal is your favorite? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV