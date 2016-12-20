3 Unique & Creative DIY Gift Wrapping Ideas

Giving a great Christmas present is one thing, but having it really stand out from that mound of boxes under the tree is another. Bradley Hasemeyer and lifestyle blogger Hailey Faust have three creative gift wrapping ideas that will WOW your friends and family.

1. Eco-Friendly Wrap

You're going to need some unbleached muslin, cinnamon sticks and eucalyptus. All you need to do is tie the opposite corners around the gift and tuck in the cinnamon and greens. Super easy and the best part is you can reuse it.

2. Brown Paper Wrap

Make it festive with a little paint and twine. It’s easy to keep a big role of it in your closet and simple to spruce it up a bit. You can use an old toothbrush to speckle it with white paint and give it a snow kissed appearance. Then use some simple twine to wrap it together. After you wrapped it with twine, tuck in an orange slice and little bit of seeded eucalyptus.

3. Lunch Sack Wrap

Just put your gift in a bag, roll the top down a little and then clip it with gold clip. Then use sealing wax and a wax seal, add ties and then clip in a simple tag and some eucalyptus. It’s a cheap and fun!

