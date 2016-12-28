3 Easy DIY Confetti Poppers to Ring in NYE 2017

Current
Every year we watch the ball drop from Time Square, but what do you have to drop? Confetti! Kristina Guerrero has three easy ways to pop yourself into the new year.
Materials Needed:
Cracker Snap
Toilet Paper Tube
Tissue Paper
Confetti
String
Ribbon
Double-sided Tape
Instructions:
When you pull the cracker apart, make sure to hold onto the cracker while you pull.
Materials Needed:
12" Clear Balloons
Balloon Pump
Ribbon
Toothpicks
Instructions:
When the time comes, hand out toothpicks. At the stroke of midnight all of your guests can pop the balloons and shower the room with confetti!
Materials Needed:
Scrapbook paper (color of choice)
Specialty Paper Punch
Toilet Paper Tube
"9-inch Balloons (color of choice)
String
Scissors
Double-sided Tape
Regular Scotch Tape
Instructions:
Pull the balloon like the lever of a pinball machine and watch the confetti fly!
