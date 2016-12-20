3 Brilliant Food Hacks Making Life Easier in the Kitchen

Looking for some easy food hacks? Donna Ruko has three fun tricks that will save you time and money in the kitchen.

1. Ditch the Chip Clip

When it comes to chips and rubber bands, you always seem to lose them, there's not enough to go around, or they just break. Keep your chips crispy with this neat folding trick.

First of all you need to get as much air out of the bag as possible. Then you're going to fold the bag down to just above the chips. Now, fold the corners in about an inch to create flaps and fold one more time, this time toward you tucking in the flaps you just created. Finally, you're going to fold the pocket inside-out while tucking the corners in.

2. Don’t Cry Over Onions

To help prevent this type of thing happening, put your onion in the freezer 15 minutes before you cut it. Anything longer that and it's going to freeze. A defrosted onion is a mushy onion so you don’t want that. It's the sulfur in the onion that makes us cry. The idea is the cold temperature delays the release of the sulfur so we don't tear up.

3. Boost Banana Life

Bananas release ethylene gas, which ripens the fruit. By wrapping the stalks in plastic wrap you're stifling the ethylene gas, slowing down the aging process. You can extend their shelf life by about three to five days.

Do you have a fun food hack? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.