3 Alternative Ways to Whiten Your Teeth for Cheap

If you want a whiter smile you might be considering strips, gels or trays, but there are actually ways to whiten your teeth right in your kitchen cabinets. Bradley Hasemeyer and Risas Dental and Braces’ Dr. Whitney Wright have three alternative ways to brighten up your smile for cheap.

1. Bananas

What you want is the inside of the peel. It has potassium, manganese, magnesium, all three ingredients that are going to help lift topical stains Just take the inside of the peel and rub it on your teeth for two to three minutes.

2. Strawberries

It has malic acid in it which will eat through the stains that are living on the tops of your teeth. To make your pearly whites shine just mashup strawberries, dip your toothbrush and scrub away. The great thing here is normally you're told not to swallow your toothpaste, but this is totally edible!

3. Charcoal

You're going to want to make sure it is activated charcoal that you get at the pharmacy. It is super absorbent and a lightly abrasive pumice that you use that will really whiten your teeth. Simply break the capsule, mix with a little bit of water and brush it on. Even though it may look scary, don't be afraid of the taste. It's practically tasteless! After a two minutes of charcoal brushing then brush with regular toothpaste.

Remember with all these natural whiteners the results aren't permanent.

