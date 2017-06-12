For 13 years, Tricia Kean has been a weekday anchor and a longtime advocate for consumers in Southern Nevada who have been ripped off or scammed. She currently anchors the 5:00, 6:00, 6:30 and 11:00 p.m. weekday editions of Action News.

Tricia also heads up our popular Contact 13 Consumer Unit. Contact 13's Call for Action is the largest consumer unit in Southern Nevada. Our volunteers recover over $1 million a year for viewers who contact us through our hotline to solve problems.

Every weekday evening, Tricia can be seen anchoring on Channel 13 Action News. In addition to the news, Tricia brings you the latest consumer headlines in her Contact 13 segments. She warns our viewers about frauds, scams, product recalls and provides bottom line information that will save you money.

Tricia is a graduate of Arizona State University and came to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, where she was a general assignment reporter in her hometown at KCAL-TV. Tricia has anchored overnight national news for CBS News "Up to the Minute." She also worked as an anchor/reporter at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina, WMAZ-TV in Macon, Georgia and KRTV in Great Falls, Montana. Tricia has two local Emmy awards to her credit.

Tricia also has received numerous local awards for her work in the community over the past 11 years in Southern Nevada. She was named "A Woman Of Valor" by Temple Ner Tamid in Henderson. Tricia has done a lot of volunteer and community work. In addition, she is proud to host "The Hospy Awards" every year, which awards excellence in the Hospitality Industry.

Tricia is known for landing exclusive interviews of some of the most influential people in the world and in Southern Nevada and Las Vegas including: Dr. Miriam Adelson, the wife of billionaire Sheldon Adelson of Sands Corporation, Steve and Elaine Wynn of Wynn Resorts, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of Station Casinos, and Tom Breitling, Founder of Travelscape and Former owner of the Legendary Golden Nugget.

Tricia got married March 8, 2008 at Anthem Country Club to local business man, Rick Hergott. They share a home together in Henderson. Tricia's wedding was featured on the cover of Las Vegas Bride. Tricia had the honor of being the cover girl bride. On August 28, 2009 Tricia and her husband Rick, welcomed a son, Matthew David, into the world.

