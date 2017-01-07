Todd Quinones joined 13 Action News as an anchor for Good Morning Las Vegas and Midday in January 2016. He comes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor for 14 years.

During his time there, Todd was part of a news team that was twice recognized with national Edward R. Murrow awards for overall excellence. Outside of the television business Todd enjoys spending time with his wife and baby boy. In his free time, you can find Todd out on a golf course or going for a run.