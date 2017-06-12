Steve Wolford joined KTNV in February 2005 and brings more than 30 years of experience as an anchor, reporter and producer to Channel 13 Action news.

Steve currently anchors the 3:30, 5:00, 6:00, 6:30 and 11:00 p.m. weekday editions of Action News.

Steve began his career in 1979 as a writer/producer at WFTV-TV in Orlando, Florida. During his tenure at the ABC affiliate, he quickly rose through the ranks to morning anchor and weekend anchor. It was then, Steve jumped across the street to Orlando's CBS affiliate where he became one of the youngest weeknight 6 and 11 p.m. news anchors in the nation.

From Orlando, it was off to WEWS-TV in Cleveland, where he anchored the station's midday newscast and hosted the two-time Emmy Award winning news/talk show, "Live on Five." While there, Steve interviewed dozens of celebrities on a weekly basis, including rock stars like Ozzie Osbourne, Jimmy Buffet and Grace Slick, and some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Charlton Heston, John Ritter, and Jay Leno, to name just a few.

In 1987, Steve headed south once again to take the primary weeknight anchor position at WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was there, he covered two of the biggest stories of the decade; Hurricane Andrew, and the first war in the Persian Gulf. Steve filed a series of reports from Tel Aviv, Israel with first hand accounts on several of Iraq's SCUD missile attacks. During his tenure in West Palm, Steve also field anchored WPEC's live coverage of more than 25 space shuttle launches from the Kennedy Space Center.

Steve's career then took him west to an evening anchor position at the KABC-TV in Los Angeles in time for several more major news events including the Northridge Earthquake and the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

After five years in LA, Steve was off to KGTV-TV in San Diego for a primary weeknight anchor job before accepting the main anchor position at the CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami. During his five years in South Florida, Steve won his third Emmy Award hosting a showcase program for his station's photojournalists, "Viewfinders." He also brought South Florida first hand reports from the Johnson Space Center in Houston on the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

During his career, Steve has also had the opportunity to fly in the backseats of several high performance fighter jets including an Air Force F-16-B Falcon, T-38, TA-4 and a Navy FA-18 Hornet. He has also landed on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Steve is a graduate of the University of Central Florida (BA 1980) where he played three seasons of varsity basketball.

Steve is a 2006 inductee into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Holly, have two daughters.

