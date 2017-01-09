Justin Bruce, an Emmy award-winning meteorologist, joins the 13 Action News team beginning January 9 as morning weather anchor on GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS, from 13 ACTION NEWS. He comes to KTNV from WKRN, Nashville, where he was the morning meteorologist since 2004.

“The weather forecast is a vital part of GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS, and we know Justin will be a great fit with our morning team,” said Mike Dello Stritto, news director of KTNV. “He’s grown a loyal fan base in Nashville and we know our audiences here will appreciate his expertise in meteorology and enjoy his high energy delivery.”

Bruce is very familiar with the Las Vegas area and is looking forward to moving here with his wife and young son. “My wife’s family has lived in Southern Nevada since 1996 and we can’t wait to make Las Vegas our home,” said Bruce. “I understand the weather patterns for Vegas and I know how important accuracy is as people plan for their day. I take that responsibility very seriously.”

Bruce earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Penn State University, where he also taught an introductory meteorology course. His interest in forecasting weather was sparked by growing up with hurricanes in Louisiana and blizzards in Pennsylvania.