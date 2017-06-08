Dayna Roselli

8:45 AM, Apr 4, 2016
4 hours ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayna Roselli is a news anchor for Channel 13 Action News’ Good Morning Las Vegas and Midday on KTNV. Previously, she worked at KXNT radio, where she was the host of the morning program. Adding to her experience in the morning, she was an anchor and reporter at KLAS in Las Vegas from 2004-2012. 

Roselli is an Emmy Award-winning anchor who was named one of the Top 100 women of influence in southern Nevada by My Vegas magazine in 2013.  She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Fredonia. 

Like Dayna on Facebook

Follow Dayna on Twitter

 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

KTNV on Twitter
Now Trending