Christopher King

Christopher is a veteran journalist who has covered some of the nation’s biggest stories. Throughout his career, Christopher has reported on major events across the nation, including on-the-scene coverage of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

He was on the ground for the church shootings in Charleston, S.C., reported on the trial for the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal and covered former President Jimmy Carter’s battle with cancer. Before joining KTNV, Christopher was a reporter with CBS46 in Atlanta.

Prior to that, Christopher worked as a freelance reporter for CBS Newspath and CNN. At CNN, he covered the JonBenet Ramsey story in Boulder, Colorado; the Sago Mine disaster in West Virginia, and government waste in the nation's capital.

Before CNN, Christopher worked as a reporter with WNBC-TV in New York and News 12 New Jersey.

He broke into the new business a print reporter and worked as a correspondent with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Christopher is originally from New York City, is a graduate of New York University's school of Journalism and earned 72 credits in NYU’s PhD program in American Studies.