Carla Wade is a veteran journalist who comes to KTNV from the ABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas. There she anchored the weekend morning shows and as a reporter covered everything from the Ebola scare, to the shooting of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, to record breaking floods and everything in between.

Before making the move to Dallas, Carla was a reporter and fill-in anchor at KOCO in Oklahoma City. Her time in Tornado Alley was spent chasing storms and covering the championship runs of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carla has also anchored and reported at stations in Lexington, Kentucky; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Lawton, Oklahoma.

Carla got her start in radio news, working as a morning show co-host and evening drive news anchor for stations in Oklahoma City and Norman while a student at the University of Oklahoma. Her work earned her an Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcaster’s Award.

Carla has made it a priority to give back to the community in every city in which she’s lived. She’s volunteered with Junior Achievement, the Dallas Urban Debate Alliance, and remains involved with the Oklahoma City National Memorial. The memorial is especially close to her heart since she lost her father in the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building.



Carla was born in Texas, but lived in several states growing up. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and The National Association of Black Journalists.