Bryan Scofield has the "Seal of Approval" of the National Weather Association. He is also an associate member of the American Meteorological Society.

The proud son of a Marine Corps Sergeant, Bryan spent his very early years overseas, so it's no surprise his first on-air job was overseas as a reporter.

In addition to his forecasting, Bryan is an Emmy Award-winning travel reporter. Twice his adventure travel reports were named "Best Travel Broadcast" by the North American Travel Journalists Association. But it was his series on the beautiful structures, shoreline and people of Costa Careyes, Mexico that garnered him the Emmy.

You can catch Bryan's forecasts Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

