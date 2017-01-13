Morning Blend - Toruk Contest Rules

OFFICIAL RULES MORNING BLEND TARUK

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. GENERAL

a. This promotion occurs during channel THE MORNING BLEND, January 16-19, 2017. This contest may be pre-empted at any time for breaking news, other contests or for other reasons to be determined.

b. The giveaways will be during the MORNING BLEND, 9-10am, on the specified dates.

2. GOVERNANCE OF RULES

These rules govern all promotions and contests (“Promotions”) conducted by Scripps Holdings, Inc., d/b/a station KTNV-TV. In the event additional rules apply to a particular Promotion, those additional rules will be separately specified. Any rules unique to a specific Promotion will govern in the event of a conflict between those promotion-specific rules and these general rules. By participating in a Promotion, each entrant agrees to be bound by these official rules and the decision of the Promoter, which shall be final in all respects. Any non-compliance with rules or conditions may result in disqualification

3. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTION

a: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are “18” years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the Channel 13 viewing area. Employees of KTNV, our contest sponsor(s), its corporate parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

Winning is restricted to once during this contest.

a. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and Promoter will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Promoter will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and Promoter will also delete any entry knowingly received from persons under the age of 13 in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

4. ENTRY

a: To participate in the Promotion, you must enter VIA TELEPHONE – 702-876-1301. Be the 13th caller and you will chosen the winner. At the time of their call entrants may be asked to provide all requested information, including, their first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number, and date of birth. If asked to provide, you must provide this information.

b. Winning is restricted to once during this contest.

5. PRIZES AND TAXES

a: The prize for this contest is two tickets to see Taruk – The First Flight at the T Mobile Arena. Tickets are limited to specific performance dates and cannot be exchanged for other dates. Ticket value: $208. There will be at least one winner each day, a minimum of 4 winners in all. Restrictions may apply.

b: There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that Promoter may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

c. Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification, all prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at KTNV Television at 3355 Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed by 3pm , Friday, Janaury 20 If the prize is dated material, the winner will be notified. In such case, the prize will need to be picked up within the stated time frame. Prize or prize certificates will not be mailed to the winner without the winner’s prior written consent in which the winner shall agree to assume its risk of loss. The Promoter, its sponsor, or promotional partner are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

6. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of Promoter management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. The 13th caller, or an alternate caller identified during the contest, will be deemed the winner of the daily promotion.

c. Odds of winning depend upon the number of people trying to call.

d. To win, you must watch the program where the contest is being played.

e. If required, winners (or their parents or legal guardians if under the age of majority) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within ten (10) days of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be chosen. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize.

7. CONDITIONS AND RELEASE

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including the winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by Promoter in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. By participating in the Promotion, each winner agrees to have his or her name, city, state, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

c. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the contest, the Promoter in its sole discretion will require verification of Promotion winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification. By participating in the Promotion, each winner agrees to release hold Promoter, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), and each of their parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Promoter will also require eligible Promotion winners and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winners, guests or travel companions are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent.

d. Promoter, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of Promoter’s web channel or is otherwise in violation of the rules. Promoter further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the Promoter’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by Promoter in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any Promoter web channel or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Promoter reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Promoter’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of Promoter, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled , Promoter reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdelivered, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries.

f. If for any reason a prize is not claimed or winner is disqualified, the prize will be forfeited. If for any reason the contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failure or other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the contest, KTNV-TV and it's sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate, and/or suspend the contest and to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, violates these official rules, or acts in a disruptive manner. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decision of the sponsors and the judges, which shall be final in all respects. Any non-compliance with rules or conditions will result in disqualification.

g. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winners following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Official Rules Request, KTNV, 3355 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

8. TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

a. By entering this Promotion, you agree to use of your personal information as

described in the Privacy Policy located at:

http://www.scrippsmedia.com/ktnv/members



b. By use of this web channel and by entering this Promotion, you agree to

the Promoter’s Terms of Use Agreement: